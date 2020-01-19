Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles should be the only “royals” here

Michael Valpy is a member of the Executive Committee of the Canadian Institute for the Study of the Crown at Massey College, University of Toronto.

The Sussex dogs are already warm, fed and spoiled in the country, probably somewhere on Vancouver Island. It is the mist of mystery that envelops their owners that has drawn the brows of the Canadians.

We can assume that at the Sandringham Summit, which the Queen, Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry attended, someone consulted the Canadian government before Her Majesty gave the green light to Harry, Duke of Sussex, and spouse Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave part-time living in Canada as hybrid royals.

It is simply against the logic to believe that the Queen would say that her grandson could reside in the empire (Canada is one of the 16 Commonwealth Areas, sovereign nations in which the Queen is the head of state) without the people visiting the place actually lead, agree.

Harry and Meghan have stated that they intend to “resign” as senior members of the royal family and “balance their time between Britain and North America (which we now know to mean Canada) to continue our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and (their) patronage. “There is no precedent for what they did.

It is believed that the Queen’s attentive palace staff had at least asked the Canadian Prime Minister’s or Secretariat’s office about any problems with the Sussex coming here, and I’m sure they were given a very Canadian answer: “That’s wonderful, we like to help you and have you here. “But there are other implications too: security costs (which are transparent in Canada and opaque in the UK), potential constitutional conflict with the Canadian vice-royal kingdom, and potential immigration problems.

The Queen and Prince Charles have constitutional status here. But the rest of the family is not a foreigner.

When the Queen’s family members come to Canada, their visits are considered private and primarily for patronage (Sophie, Countess of Wessex, married to the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, patron of the Toronto General Hospital), ceremonial military commitments, or charities with whom family members are connected. Otherwise, they will be toured (in the case of Charles), but only at the invitation of the Canadian government. Queen’s visits are arranged years in advance.

All visits to the Royal Family are subject to the Royals leaving the United Kingdom in due course and not becoming an integral part of Canadian life. This is how the system works – what Professor David Smith of Ryerson University, one of Canada’s leading scientists in relation to the constitutional monarchy, calls the “invisible crown”.

According to surveys, Harry and Meghan are very popular in Canada. But the excitement that they live here overlooks the fact that Harry’s interest in Canada is low. He is a nice man, but he has refused any attempts to take over Canadian patronage, run Canadian charities, and accept appointments as colonel to various Canadian military units, including the Canadian Rangers, for the past ten years. His website shows no connection to a specific Canadian patronage, charity or organization. He doesn’t speak French. If at all, he has a limited understanding of the country.

There was a lot of talk about appointing him Governor General to replace the uncharismatic Julie Payette. It could be done, but it would take us back to our colonial past if members of the royal family and other British grandees came across the Atlantic to represent the sovereign. The look of replacing a Francophone woman and a Quebec astronaut at Rideau Hall with a monolingual British prince and an American film star is more than terrible.

If the Sussexes move here, they have to come as private individuals. And instead of being in love with the fleeting star power of Sussex, Ottawa was supposed to help the Canadians get to know Charles, the Prince of Wales, the man who will one day be their king. He cannot travel to Canada privately. He can only come here at the invitation of the federal government. Most Canadians’ knowledge of him is filtered by the British press, which has its own bizarre agenda and view of the royal family.

Prince Charles last visited Canada in 2017 for the country’s centenary. There are no plans to invite him back in the next three years. At least he should come every 18 months. He met with leaders of the Canadian NGO community to learn how to play a more important role in Canadian life. He has a large nonprofit, Prince’s Trust Canada, that has been active for almost a decade.

The Canadians who know him say he is smart and well versed in Canadian affairs. He speaks French. He has a variety of interests that are consistent with the current government’s focus on sustainability and the environment, youth engagement, and so on. However, since the Prince of Wales is no longer a regular visitor, the government prepares him for a difficult time when he ascends to the throne and for the inevitable debate about the future of our constitutional monarchy, in the critic language of “We See never him; he never visits; He doesn’t know anything about Canada. ‘

Charles will be king. The constitutional monarchy he represents works. Ottawa was supposed to help him become a good person.

