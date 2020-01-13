Queen Elizabeth II respects Prince Harry and Princess Meghan’s desire for the summit

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – After an unprecedented summit meeting with members of the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II said she respected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to step down from her official duties.

Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles attended the summit. The group discussed how to proceed after the couple announced last week that they would step down from official duties and the division of time between Europe and North America.

The queen said that she “fully supports Harry and Meghan’s desire to start a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” she said in a statement.

Since the couple said they would no longer use public funds for their income, the royal family members agreed to “begin a transition period during which the Sussex people will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the queen said.

“These are complex problems that my family has to solve and there is still some work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the coming days.”

Prince Harry and Markle made the announcement – without prior approval – in an Instagram post last week to disappoint the Queen and other family members.

The couple said in their announcement that they wanted to create a “progressive new role” within the monarchy, gain financial independence, and divide their time between the two continents. Such a transition is unprecedented in modern royal history.

By moving away from traditional roles, Prince Harry and Princess Meghan would no longer be working full-time in the UK – where Harry ranks sixth on the throne after his father, brother and William’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis.