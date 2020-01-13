Queen Elizabeth II respects the wish of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lead an independent life – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLd7db986b5cb8daf7181f55637f6600d69%

By issuing a rare statement after a two-hour summit at the royal residence of Sandringham Estate, the British monarch expresses his full support for the royal departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her full support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex as they prepare for ‘a more independent life’ and divide their time between the UK and Canada.

The monarch issued a rare statement on Monday, January 13 to discuss developments after a two-hour summit at the royal residence of Sandringham Estate, where he sat with his grandson, Prince Harry, his brother, Prince William and his father, heir from the throne. Charles, to discuss the next steps of the couple.

Prince Harry’s wife, former actress Meghan, is believed to have participated in a video call from Canada, where she is staying with the eight-month-old son of the couple, Archie.

In the statement, the queen revealed that they had “very constructive discussions,” in which they agreed to a “transitional period,” with which the duke and duchess wished to fulfill their desire to resign as senior members of the royal family and to work financially. . independent. .

“My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” he says.

“Although we preferred that they remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent family life and still be a valuable part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to rely on public funds in their new lives,” the statement continues. “That is why it has been agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom.”

“These are complex problems my family needs to solve, and there is still work to be done, but I have asked to make final decisions in the coming days.”

Harry, the son of Prince Charles and his deceased ex-wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, is the sixth in the row of the throne.

He and Meghan got married in 2018.

