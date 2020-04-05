Queen Elizabeth is heading to the United Kingdom for Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II gave a rare televised address on Sunday to urge the UK to remain vigilant and disciplined in the light of the ongoing coronation pandemic.

The monarch’s address comes after the British prime minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, heir to the throne, both tested positive for the virus. In a pre-recorded speech by Windsor Castle, Elizabeth acknowledged the impact of the virus on the country and thanked her people for their efforts to address the crisis.

“What I know is an increasingly difficult time. A time of interruption in the life of our country, a disorder that has brought grief to some, financial hardship to many, and enormous changes in the daily lives of all of us. I want to thank everyone. those at the forefront of the NHS, as well as caregivers and those who play essential roles who selflessly continue their daily tasks outside the home to support all of us. I am confident that the nation will take me. if with me to assure you that what they do is estimated and each time our hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times. ”

The Queen also thanked those who have complied with roof orders on the spot to reduce the spread of the virus. He concluded with an optimistic view that the United Kingdom would eventually overcome the crisis and celebrate its collective triumph when people met again.

“Together we are dealing with this disease and I want to assure you that if we remain united and determined, then we will overcome it,” he said. “We will succeed and this success will belong to all of us. We have to be comfortable, and maybe we still have to be patient, for better days to come. “

