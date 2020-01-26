Queen Elizabeth names Prince William the new title

January 26 (UPI) – Queen Elizabeth added a new title and role to the General Assembly of Scotland for her grandson, Prince William – Lord High Commissioner – although the position is usually filled by a Scottish person.

Prince William, 37, is the Duke of Cambridge in Windsor, England, and the second after the British throne. He is married to Kate Middleton and they have three children.

“The Queen has agreed with His Royal Highness that the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Strathearn KG KT 2020 will be appointed High Commissioner to Her Majesty the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland,” a Prime Minister press release said on Saturday’s office.

Every year, the queen appoints someone for the role.

Richard Scott has been 65 for the past two years. The Scottish landowner and peer is the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry and the Chief of Clan Scott. According to The Douglas Archives, he is the oldest illegitimate son of King Charles II and his lover Lucy Walter.

The person nominated for the role is usually a Scottish figure “whose appointment is based on merit and contribution to society”, although the royal family website has stated that members of the royal family have been appointed in the past.

The High Commissioner gives opening and closing speeches to the 850-member General Assembly and reports to the Queen about the negotiations taking place in May, usually in Edinburgh.

The officer lives in the Palace of Holyroodhouse and it is common for the person to invite distinguished guests to stay in the palace.

The Church of Scotland “is a Presbyterian church and only recognizes Jesus Christ as the” king and head of the church “, according to the royal family’s website. The Church is also fully self-governing and represented locally by “Kirk Sessions” and at the national level by the General Assembly.

“Monarchs vowed to maintain the Church of Scotland since the 16th century,” the website says. “The obligation” to preserve the establishment of the true Protestant religion as laid down in the laws enacted in Scotland “was reaffirmed in the Union Law between England and Scotland of 1707.

As of spring, Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer receive money for royal duties. They will also repay the $ 3 million they recently spent on renovating their headquarters. This was announced by Frogmore Cottage at Buckingham Palace in a statement on January 18.

, ‘