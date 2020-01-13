Shady old woman Queen Elizabeth has released her first official statement after her grandson’s announcement Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle took a “step back” from their roles as senior members of the royal family to become “financially independent”.

In an official statement, Lizzy announced that they would no longer be full-time employees of the British royal family.

The queen said:

Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I support Harry and Meghan’s wish to start a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be dependent on public money in their new life. It was therefore agreed that there would be a transition phase during which the Sussex people would spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom. These are complex issues that my family has to resolve, and there is still a lot to do, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the coming days.

Royal observers noted that her grandson and wife were referred to in the statement as “Harry and Meghan” rather than “Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, which could be a sign that the couple will lose their royal title after they have given up their rights roles.

Meghan and Harry announced their intent to resign from their royal roles on their Sussex Royal Instagram last Wednesday.

You wrote then:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we decided to transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. We are now planning to balance our time between Britain and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons. This geographical balance allows us to raise our son’s awareness of the royal tradition he was born into, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the creation of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, thank you for your continued support.

