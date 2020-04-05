Queen Elizabeth talks about the spirit of World War II in a speech

Queen Elizabeth invoked the spirit of the Second World War in a televised address to the British people, urging them to unite and cooperate in the face of the coronavirus. Recognizing the difficulties experienced by many during the current crisis, she recalled her first broadcast in 1940 with her sister Princess Margaret.

“As children, we have spoken here to Windsor to children who have been evacuated from their homes and returned for their own safety. Today, again, many will experience a painful feeling of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do, ”she said.

“Although we have already faced challenges, this one is different. This time, we join all the nations of the world in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to each of us. “

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock backed down from the threat of banning exercise outside the home if too many people ignored the rules on social distancing. After a London park said it would remain closed on Sunday because thousands of people ignored the rules by sunbathing and using barbecues, Hancock suggested that further restrictions may be necessary.

Backlash

But after a brutal reaction amid fears that people without a garden or other outdoor space would be hit hard by such restrictions, the health secretary said at a press conference in Downing Street that he did not plan new measures.

“We have included exercise as one of the things you can leave your house because exercise is good for our physical and mental health, but please do not bend or break this rule. We cannot exclude new steps, but I don’t want anyone to think that any change to the social distancing rules is imminent because the vast majority follow the rules, “he said.

“I say this to the small minority who break the rules or push the limits: you risk your own life and that of others and make things more difficult for all of us.”

The British death toll from coronavirus has reached 4,934, with 621 new deaths reported on Sunday. Hospital admissions for the virus have increased across the country with a sharp increase in London.

Took of

The chief medical officer of Scotland has withdrawn from the public information campaign on the coronavirus after having visited his second home twice during the isolation. Catherine Calderwood apologized at a televised press conference with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and received a police warning after ignoring the advice she gave in public information announcements.

Ms. Sturgeon said that Dr. Calderwood had offered to resign but had rejected it because the advice and expertise of the chief medical officer was invaluable during the pandemic.

“I did not follow the advice I give to others. I’m really sorry. What I did was wrong. I am really sorry. This will not happen again. I realize how important the advice I have given is, I don’t want my mistake to distract from it, “said Dr. Calderwood.