Queen Elizabeth told the Brits to hang up on the Coronavirus Address

Queen Elizabeth II just announced an official UK palace address on coronavirus pandemics – his basic message … hang in there, y’all !!!

We flip, but that’s the mindset of telling Her Majesty. Britain’s QE2 says to continue their determination, to maintain their good sense and spirit about them and to unite … we will all go beyond this challenging time, across the lake and beyond.

You can watch the full speech above, but what is interesting about it is the historic character of the Queen who brings such comments to everyone – this is rarely happening outside of Christmas.

Sunday’s speech marked the fourth time Liz had spoken publicly in an official address – also, apart from her annual Christmas talk – during her 68-year reign as Queen of England. So yeah, this is a big deal that he still needs to talk about today. It ‘came to him!

Another interesting note … according to Deadline, the Queen’s speech here was aroused by the only cameraman in the room with her (fully clothed in protective gear) as the rest of the crew watched and wished. from other rooms in the building.

think Prince Charles hit with COVID-19 himself, precautions may be a good idea around QE2. He was at that age where the coronavirus was infected.