Queen Elizabeth will go to the nation, praised by the workers and the health volunteers

LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II is expected to use a rare address in the nation to acknowledge the suffering many families have experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The monarch will deliver a deeply personal message, describing the moment as a “moment of disorder in the life of our country: a disorder that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties for many, and huge changes in the daily life of all of us. . ”

He plans to praise the National Health Service for his work and praise those who volunteered to help them in times of crisis.

She plans to say that she hopes that in the future everyone can be “proud” of how they got into the situation and that “those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as any.”

The address was engraved in the white drawing room of Windsor Castle. The location was chosen specifically because it allowed enough space between the monarch and the camera person, who wore personal protective equipment.

The Queen has given this address only three times before.

He gave a speech after the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, and in the First Gulf War, in 1991.

