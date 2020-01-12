Queen is preparing for the royal family summit on Harry and Meghan

Loading...

LONDON – The British Queen Elizabeth II, nestled in assistants during her royal retreat, prepared a preparatory family gathering on Sunday to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, following their dramatic decision to walk away from royal roles.

Good night, the prince cheered as she made her weekly trip to a church on her Sandringham estate in Eastern England. In the meantime, supporters of the feudal factions of the royal family used the British media to paint conflicting images of who was to blame for the breach.

Royal officials said the Queen had summoned her grandson Harry, his elder brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles to Sandringham, 100 miles north of London, for a meeting on Monday.

The summit reflects the Queen’s desire to stop Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals, make them financially independent and share their time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement on Wednesday without first telling the queen or other higher royals.

William is expected to travel from London to Harry and Harry from his home in Windsor, west of the British capital. Charles is flying back from the Oman Gulf nation, where he attended a condolence ceremony Sunday after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Meghan, who is in Canada with her son Archie, will probably participate in the meeting by telephone.

Buckingham Palace said that “a range of options” would be discussed, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks.” The palace said the aim was to agree on the next steps at Monday’s meeting, which follows days of talks among royal courtiers and officials from the UK and Canada. Buckingham Palace, however, stressed that “every decision will take time to be implemented.”

One of the details that needs to be worked out is who pays for the couple’s security currently financed by the taxpayer, which activities to earn money and what the tax consequences are of moving to Canada or the United States.

“The Queen has said she wants it done very quickly, and that’s because she doesn’t want Harry to go into a huff, I know for sure, and won’t be coming back,” Royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News. “They want to keep the bond of the family. It would be an absolute tragedy if it was done with a very bad feeling. “