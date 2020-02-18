[queen-isabel-ii’s-nephew-will-divorce-the-spouse-of-extra-than-25-yrs]

%MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11811%

%MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11812%

WENN / Ward

David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife, Serena, issued a statement confirming that they agreed amicably to stop their marriage.

Up Information Details –



British royalty, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife will divorce just after far more than 25 several years of relationship.

The late son of Princess Margarita, David Armstrong-Jones, and Serena, the Countess of Snowdon, will different, in accordance to the couple’s spokesman.

%MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11813% %MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11814%

“The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have agreed amicably that their relationship has come to an finish and that they will divorce,” the statement stated. “They inquire that the press respect their privacy and that of their spouse and children.”

%MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11815%

%MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11816%

The pair married in 1993 and share two kids, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Woman Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Armstrong-Jones became the 2nd Earl of Snowdon soon after the dying of his father, the famous photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, in 2017.

The news of the divorce arrives a week immediately after Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, Peter Phillips, announced that he and his 12-yr-old spouse ended up heading for long term separation.

A assertion issued on February 11 stated: “Following informing HM the Queen and the associates of each households last 12 months, Peter and Autumn agreed independently. They concluded that this was the best class of motion for their two youngsters. and the ongoing friendship. “The conclusion to divorce and share custody arose following a lot of months of discussions and, although unhappy, is helpful.”