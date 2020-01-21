Queen join Queen Elizabeth on new British coin life

Brian May (left) of the British rock band Queen and musician Adam Lambert perform during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro on September 19, 2015. – AFP picture

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Rockers Queen is the first band to be celebrated in the UK. Together with Queen Elizabeth II, a new coin from the Royal Mint was presented yesterday.

The legendary British group is celebrated on a coin that appears at the beginning of a Music Legends series produced by the official mint.

Queen Elizabeth is on the front and Queen is on the back.

The coin shows the instruments of singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon.

It shows Mercury’s Bechstein piano and branded microphone, May’s homemade electric guitar, Taylor’s bass drum with the band’s logo, and Deacon’s Fender Precision bass guitar.

The piano has three depressed keys that represent notes from the melody of their 1975 hit Bohemian Rhapsody when Mercury crossed hands to play a G and an F.

“Here we have the first queen and queen coin,” said May, 72.

“Recognizing our band and celebrating our music in this way is very touching, a real honor.”

Coins are an integral part of the queen sound: May plays on his guitar with old sixpence pieces.

Taylor, 70, joked that with all the excitement, “I feel totally spent.”

Theater camp

Coin designer Chris Facey said he tried to portray “musical democracy” within the band, in which all four members wrote classic hits.

“Freddie was extravagant and his camp theaters play a big role in Queen, but the band is more than just a front man,” he said.

“To reflect that sense of balance between them, I created a design that included each of their iconic instruments.

“And by focusing on the instruments, I wanted to convey Queen’s skills as a musician and her passion for her craft.”

With a face value of GBP 5 (USD 6.50, EUR 5.85), the collector’s coin in its brilliant, non-circulating form costs GBP 13.

In the meantime, a gold version with a face value of £ 100 will cost £ 2,020.

Taylor was inadvertently the first living person, other than the royal family, to be pictured on a British postage stamp.

It was in the background on a postage stamp from 1999 in which the late Mercury appeared as part of a series of the Great Britons.

The Queen, founded in 1970, was an impressive act, both live and in the studio, for big hits like “We Are The Champions” (1977), “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (1979) and “Another One Bites the Dust” (1980 ) as well as on stage appearances, like at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Mercury died in 1991 from AIDS-related pneumonia. Deacon retired in 1997.

Taylor and May are currently touring with South American and Japanese singers Adam Lambert. – AFP