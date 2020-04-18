Queen Latifah is revealing her popularity at the Brazilian supermodel

Queen Latifah on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (David Livingston / Getty Pictures)

Queen Latifah has opened up about the crush on Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima.

Speaking on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk on Wednesday (April 15), the actor was determined to comment on his celebrity.

Queen Latifah and her costumes for Girls on the Move, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith, were speaking from their homes via Zoom.

She talked about everything from the possible Girls’ way of travel to their favorite looks.

But it was only when he moved to popular culture that Queen Latifah, 50, became interested.

Hall, Haddish and Pinkett Smith all talk about famous men with trucks – including Jada Pinkett Smith’s men, Will.

Then Queen Latifah spoke of her own popularity.

“I love that girl. She is a model in Brazil,” Princess Latifah said, initially struggling to remember her supermodel name.

“Ooh, you’re talking about Adriana Lima. It’s cute,” Pinkett Smith agrees. “Yes, that’s for sure. So does the fire.”

“Yeah, that’s my blush,” Latifah admits, sticking out his tongue and using a funny word.

“Yes, they have a fire. I love her. It’s my girl there. “

Brazilian Supermodel and actor Adriana Lima, 38, are known as Victoria’s Secret Angel.

He was a very successful pilot, and was named “Victoria’s Secret Angel” in 2017.

Queen Latifah has a queer repertoire.

The singer and actor has played for many years, including Matron Mama Morton of Chicago and bisexual blues singer Bessie Smith in ‘Bessie’.

But the singer, who defends his life, was often not good at playing scenes.

He opened up to InStyle in 2017 about a key moment when he accepted the role of banker Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off, his first time “playing gay”.

Deciding one moment as the hardest decision of his career, he said: “When I got (Cleo’s) position, I sat down with my younger brothers and said, ‘Listen, I’m playing. Your classmates may make fun of you or make fun of you. that I can bring the American people to the attention, and I believe I can do a better job as a player. ‘”

Queen Latifah also celebrated gay marriage at the Grammys in 2014, helping many same-sex couples make decisions.