“Queen: Love And War” Cast Cast shares sincere words before the final

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” is already coming to an end, and the actors have shared a few words to say goodbye to the drama and its viewers.

TV Chosun’s drama tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (Jin Se Yeon), a woman determined to avenge the murder of her twin sister. To obtain justice for her family, she must participate in a fierce contest to win the heart of King Yi Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who is troubled by strange dreams.

Jin Se Yeon has taken on two roles: Kang Eun Bo and Kang Eun Ki. She shared: “I don’t think I will be able to forget the times when I lived as an Eun Bo. I am truly grateful for those who loved ‘Queen: Love and War’ and especially for those who applauded Eun Bo. I believe I was able to receive so much love through the combined efforts of many people. Don’t forget “Queen: Love and War”. “

Kim Min Kyu, who played King Yi Kyung and showed his detailed emotional play, said, “I was happy to be able to play such a great character in a great environment with great people and a great project. It was a dreamlike and unforgettable moment. In addition, I have forged new relationships that I will never forget, so I am grateful. I sincerely thank those who chose “Queen: Love and War”. “

As Lee Jae Hwa, who aimed at the throne in the disguise of a young man from the countryside, Do Sang Woo showed two contrasting charms. Do Sang Woo said: “The time we spent filming in the cold with the director, the staff and the other actors remains in my memory. I felt happy to be able to make good memories. I sincerely thank everyone who loved “Queen: Love and War”. “

Lee Yul Eum was another actor who presented his various sides while acting. She played Jo Young Ji, who grew from a pure young girl to a twisted queen. “It was very nice to film. I will never forget the moments when we had fun filming with the great director, screenwriter and staff. Please show “Queen: Love and War” a lot of love until the end. “

Lee Si Eon, who finished the role of Wal, Hanyang’s best information broker, said, “More than anything else, I think the teamwork between the actors of” Queen: Love and War “was exceptional. We had a great time working together and learning something new about the theater. Thanks to the director, screenwriter, actors, staff and viewers who will love aim Queen: Love and War ’until the end. “

Finally, the producers shared: “The last episode of” Queen: Love and War “on February 9 has a completely closed conclusion. Please join us to see how the final of “Queen: Love and War” will end, which was made thanks to the last efforts of the big actors.

The final will be broadcast on February 9 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Will you miss “Queen: Love and War”?

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?