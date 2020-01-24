“Queen: Love And War” cast shares Lunar New Year wishes and backstage photos

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes photos from the casting!

“Queen: Love and War” tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (performed by Jin Se Yeon), a woman who wants to bring to justice the murderer of her twin sister. To do this, she must compete with all the eligible nobles in the palace to win the heart of King Lee Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who was troubled by strange dreams after being shot in the head.

With the photos, the actors shared their greetings and best wishes for everyone during the Lunar New Year.

Jin Se Yeon said, “I am happy to be able to spend the New Year with” Queen: Love and War “. The drama is now halfway, and I hope you will end it. Happy New Year! “Said Kim Min Kyu,” I hope you have a good year and your travels are safe. Have lots of good food and good family time, and I hope you will listen to “Queen: Love and War ” during the holidays. “

A source from “Queen: Love and War” revealed that the drama will air as scheduled during the Lunar New Year holidays. “We hope you have a fun vacation and that” Queen: Love and War “adds fun to your family reunion.”

“Queen: Love and War” is broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

