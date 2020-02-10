“Queen: Love And War” Finale breaks TV audience record for Chosun; “Tell me what you saw” reached an all-time high

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” ended in beauty!

On February 10, the finale of the historic drama series reached its highest audience level to date, surpassing the blockbuster drama “Grand Prince” in 2018 to set a new record for the highest audience rate ever reached by any TV Chosun drama.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Queen: Love and War” achieved a national average rating of 6.3%, breaking the previous record of 5.6% set by “Grand Prince”.

OCN’s new mystery thriller “Tell Me What You Saw” also reached its highest audience level to date, with an average national rating of 3.3% and a peak of 3.7% .

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” remained stable with average ratings of 23.4% and 26.9% for the night.

Are you sad to see “Queen: Love and War” coming to an end? Share your thoughts below!

