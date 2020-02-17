[queen-of-katwe-star-nikita-waligwa-dies-aged-fifteen]

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the youthful Ugandan actress who played the young friend of the principal character in the acclaimed 2016 Disney movie Queen of Katwe, has died at the age of 15.

Gayaza Superior School, Waligwa’s college, verified that the teenage star died of a mind tumor.

Ugandan media reported that Waligwa was 1st identified with a mind tumor in 2016, but she recovered a yr later on. An additional was, nonetheless, uncovered after her recovery.

Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were being a darling to a lot of and we have lost you to brain tumor at this kind of a tender age. Nikita was in S.three. Relaxation in Best Peace dear pic.twitter.com/ny8I9YAjsQ — Gayaza Large University (@gayazahigh) February 16, 2020

When reports of her death broke by on Sunday morning, tributes arrived in on social media from hundreds who observed her as “Gloria” in Queen of Katwe.

David Oyelowo, the British actor who also starred in the film with Waligwa, took to Instagram to compose: “She was a ball of light in Queen of Katwe and in existence.”

One more star of the film, Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, praised Waligwa’s performing and mourned the teenager’s fight with most cancers.

Queen of Katwe is a accurate-existence story about an uneducated younger girl by name Phiona Mutesi from the Katwe slum in Uganda.

Mutesi, in spite of her deficient literacy expertise, took up chess and overcame the odds to turn into the first female to gain the Ugandan countrywide junior championship.

Mutesi went on to symbolize her place at global tournaments although she was nonetheless just a teenager.

Waligwa as Gloria was a friend to the film’s Mutesi. Gloria was the a single who spelled out the guidelines of chess to Mutesi.

Queen of Katwe was hailed as a thriving undertaking specifically in Uganda the place it was set. Director Mira Nair was also applauded for making use of numerous 1st-time actors lots of of whom were being little ones from the slum.