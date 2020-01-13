Queen prepares for the royal family summit over Harry and Meghan

Loading...

LONDON – The British Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by aides on her royal retreat and was preparing for a crisis family meeting on Sunday to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after they had made a dramatic decision to move away from the royal Goodbye roles.

Well-wishers cheered the monarch as she drove weekly to a church in her Sandringham estate in the east of England. Meanwhile, supporters of the royal family’s feudal factions used the British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was responsible for the rift.

Royal officials said the queen called her grandson Harry, his older brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles on Monday to meet at Sandringham, 160 km north of London.

The summit reflects the Queen’s desire to contain the consequences of Harry’s and Meghan’s decision to step down as high-ranking royals, become financially independent, and divide her time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced the announcement on Wednesday without first informing the queen or other senior kings.

William is expected to travel from London to Sandringham and Harry from his home in Windsor, west of the British capital. Charles will fly back from the Gulf State of Oman, where he attended a sympathy ceremony on Sunday after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple’s young son, Archie, is likely to attend the meeting by phone.

Buckingham Palace said “a number of options” were being discussed, but the Queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks”. The goal was to agree on the next steps at the Monday meeting, which followed day-long discussions among royal courtiers and officials from Britain and Canada. However, Buckingham Palace emphasized that “any decision will take some time to be implemented”.

Details to clarify include who pays for the couple’s current taxpayer-funded security, what money they can make, and the tax consequences of moving to Canada or the United States.

“The queen said she wanted things to go really quickly, and that’s because she didn’t want Harry to get angry and not come back,” royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News. “They want to keep in touch with the family. It would be an absolute tragedy if it were done with a very bad feeling. “

However, signs of bad feeling in the royal clan have spread through the pages of British newspapers. The Sunday Times reported that William had told a friend he was sad that he and Harry were now “separate units” because he wanted “everyone to play on the same team”.

While royal officials said the queen was “hurt” by the surprise announcement, friends of Harry and Meghan said the couple felt they were being pushed aside because the family wanted to focus on the successors – Prince Charles, William, and William Son, george.

Tom Bradby, a television journalist close to Harry and Meghan, warned in the Sunday Times that the royal family desperately needed a peace treaty to prevent a “protracted war” that could harm the monarchy.

“I have an idea of ​​what could be broadcast in a full, unrestricted sitting interview (by Harry and Meghan), and I don’t think it would be pretty,” he wrote.

Harry, who is in sixth place on the throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018 and her son was born in May 2019.

While many praised the couple for bringing youth and glamor to the royal family, last week’s announcement marked an explosive turn in the growing division between them and the rest of the clan. Harry said in an October interview that he and William, one day named King, were “in different ways.”

This also happened amid the couple’s growing misfortune over media treatment. Harry, who accuses the press of the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997, has long been unable to cope with the intense scrutiny he receives. The couple have sued several newspapers for allegedly intrusive reporting and Harry has accused the media of attacking the biracial Meghan with abuse, sometimes with “racist undertones”.

The couple’s decision to distance themselves from the royal family triggered a mixed reaction. Many Britons expressed sympathy for Meghan and Harry, but said they should not receive tax-financed security if they do not perform public duties.

For the 93-year-old queen, however, there was an almost general sympathy.

“I am very sorry for her,” said 70-year-old Jean Acton, who was gathering with other locals to see how the monarch arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church. “It has to be terrible – for every parent, let alone whether you’re a king or not.”