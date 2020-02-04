Queen & Slim – Film Review

Queen & Slim (2019)

Dir. Melina Matsoukis

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Flea

Playing time: 132 minutes

Cert: 15

Release Date: Off in HOME, Manchester and on January 31 general release

In the middle of rural America, two innocent people become icons within their community. Jonathan Bradshaw joins the ride in the midst of the political and racial turmoil that follows.

We’ve seen stories like this before: the black community is being persecuted and then one or two people come up to stop the persecution. The difference with this film is that the audience goes on a journey with the two characters and they are kept in the dark at every step.

Our two striking leads – Ernest ‘Slim’ Hines (Daniel Kaluuya) and Angela “Queen” Johnson (Jodie Turner-Smith) – are on an innocent tinder date when we meet them. We can see that they don’t normally do this. On the drive home afterwards, a police officer pulls them over and that’s how the roller coaster story begins.

“Black Bonnie & Clyde”

A way in which this film undermines the expectation is derived from the two central characters. Kaluuya and Turner-Smith have great chemistry and their response to the crisis feels organic and cliché-free. They reflect what normal people do in extraordinary situations.

In the course of the film, numerous supporting characters emerge. Bokeem Woodbine provokes as Uncle Earl, whose dubious lifestyle offers some help to the ‘black Bonnie & Clyde’. Elsewhere, the musician flea and Chloe Sevigny appear as a sympathetic white couple, showing the diversity of the film and not only focusing on one ethnicity.

“The power to the people”

Community is a strong theme that forms an important crux in the film. Queen & Slim rely on different people in their cross-country crusade to stay one step ahead of the law. In the process the black community drives the couple to icon status. Just as we, brilliantly, see how the couple does not see themselves as heroes, the film also refrains from imposing an ideology on the public.

With stunning cinematography, Queen & Slim brings rural countryside to life, while the couple visits many locations, from quiet towns to sunny beaches. The film acts as a window for us to see this world and given that the scenes are set in normal, everyday locations, the film itself becomes more relatable to the public. Cinematography also emphasizes the free-spirited nature of the protagonists.

It is good that the trailer gives nothing away from the film. Enter this blind and you will have a fantastic ride that will make you guess at every turn.

View the trailer here:

All words by Jonathan Bradshaw. More writing from Jonathan can be found in his author’s archive. It can be found on Twitter @ JonnyBradshaw4.

