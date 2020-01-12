Queen (Yes, Fucking Queen) was announced for a huge concert with an Australian Bushfire benefit

Loading...

Queen & Adam Lambert signed up for a one-time Bushfire Relief Festival in Sydney and joined a number of local and international legends to raise funds for destroyed communities across the country.

Fire Fight Australia, which is due to take over the ANZ stadium in Sydney on Sunday, February 16, will see the classic rock juggler nautical at his side Amy Shark, Delta Goodrem, Peking Duk and Tina Arenaand much more.

Seriously, so much more:

Alice Cooper

Baker Boy

Canrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Grinspoon

Guy Sebastian

hill hoods

icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

K. D. long

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Pete Murray

William Barton

More artists will be announced later.

Touching, comedian and record fundraiser Celeste Barber the event will be available to MC. This makes sense given their newly discovered international status.

The jumbo appearance will donate all profits to rural and rural firefighters, the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Ticket sales start today at 12:00 p.m. [AEDT], and with a ticket price of $ 100 per head, we expect a few people to go up.

You can read more details about ticketing here as we remember another time when Queen hosted a charity show.