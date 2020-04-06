Queen’s Brian May well teams up with Kings Daughters for uplifting new solitary Get Up

Queen’s Brian Might has teamed up with pop rockers Kings Daughters for the new one Get Up.

The guitarist performs on the observe which he also co-wrote and created, with 10% of the proceeds from gross sales likely to psychological wellbeing charity, Head when it launches on April 15.

A snippet of the approaching video has been produced and not only options Might and Kings Daughters, but also demonstrates men and women from all over the environment doing the Get Up moves from residence amid the worldwide coronavirus lockdown.

May perhaps states: “We’re launching this to the entire world not only as a sort of dance trend, but also a effective tonic for folks who actually are paralysed with fear, melancholy or anxiety proper now. Currently being a depressive myself, I undoubtedly relate!

“I believe little ones and grown ups of all ages will feel the pressure of optimism and gratitude in this report when they sing and dance along to Get Up from isolation where ever they might be. The track will unite the world in hope for a improved upcoming.”

Kings Daughters are a musical trio consisting of guide singer Talia Dean, guitarist Isabel Lysell and drummer Vicky O’Neon – with the band at the moment recording their new album from home.

The group say: “We are blessed to have the products we have to have in our houses to file our individual components for the album and we have already begun sending documents to each and every other to operate on the tunes.

“We could, of system, favor to do this collectively in a studio, but we have worked so tricky crafting on an awesome album, so nothing at all will prevent us from releasing it.”

Fans have until finally midnight GMT tonight (April 6) to send out in their online video clips for inclusion in the ultimate minimize. Check out the Kings Daughters Facebook website page for further more information and facts.

Further more album facts will be produced in thanks system, but you can get a flavour of the feel-great music by watching a clip of the online video underneath.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=nDWu9AMs214