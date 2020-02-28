queens-trainer-caught-on-camera-forcing-student-with-autism-to-contact-him:-nypd

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens — A longtime New York City teacher is below arrest following police say he was caught on digicam forcing a nine-calendar year-aged scholar with autism to contact him.

Marc Scheibel, 48, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sex abuse of a kid and acting in a fashion injurious to a little one.

Law enforcement say Scheibel, a specific training trainer was in a classroom with the female pupil at PS 213, The Carl Ullman Faculty, when he forced her to put his hand on his groin place.

Another teacher discovered what was going on and resolved to take out a phone and history the incident, according to law enforcement.

The personnel then reported it to the principal, who named the police.

Other students had been in the classroom at the time of the alleged incident, but it is not considered any of them saw what took place.

“This alleged habits is completely unacceptable, and we instantly reassigned this teacher away from the classroom since of this deeply disturbing allegation,” the Section of Instruction said in a statement. “He will not have any interaction with students.”

Scheibel was set to be arraigned Thursday, but he was taken to Prolonged Island Jewish Professional medical Middle for treatment of an unknown ailment as an alternative.