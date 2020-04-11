Queensland adds that physicians have access to medicines immediately in times of emergency

Queensland has announced several major legislative changes that will allow medical personnel greater access to drugs and give them the authority to give COVID-19 vaccine when it is diagnosed. .

Minister of Public Health, Steven Miles, said changes to improve the service of drugs could be offered with the development of opportunities for physicians to dispense medicines. with new drugs and it is possible to quickly become infected in the near future.

Police have been handed the fingerprints after being released on the porch at the Gold Coast headquarters in Coolangatta on the Queensland / NSW border, (AAP)

We are keenly aware that we will have a safe day and it is very important to get the cancer to the best of our ability, to bring us as many people as we can and to use it. to our network of local specialists. It is the fastest way to get rid of that cancer that has helped keep our Queensland community safe.

The six-month changes are slated to be announced in the coming months under the Consumer Protection and Home Care Services announced last week between the Pharmacy Guild of Australia and Australia. Australia Post launches free gifts for those in the frontline.

The University of Queensland has developed what they believe is the best therapeutic solution for coronavirus. (University of Queensland)

Mr Miles said the timeline for the vaccine would be around 12-18 months but Australia would not be prepared for it if and when the cancer was diagnosed.

“Waiting for cancer can take some time but most of all we have to do everything we can to prepare for it. That is how we gain control over it.” Yes, accepting the possibility, the present power. That’s what we prepare for. ” and he said.

A delegation from the Pharmacy Guild of Australia said it was important that the treatment be done to help people at the highest risk of COVID-19.

Police visit police arriving at Brisbane airport, Friday, April 3, 2020. As of today, only residents or licensed persons are allowed to enter Queensland on the condition of state government war against COVID-19. (AAP Image / Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING (AAP)

“These health-impacting systems change the mind of 6,200 medicines and 1,150 medicines across Queensland to provide the best health care facilities available to Queenslanders,” he said.

“These things will serve to protect Queenslanders, especially those in need. Those who stay away from home, those who are 70 or older, will have a mental illness. promotion of public health as a result of this announcement. “

Queensland reports a significant drop in heart disease each week

Queensland only reported eight new cases of COVID-19 last night, bringing the state number to 974.

About 28 people with coronavirus are hospitalized and 12 of them are in the ICU.

The new numbers bring the weekly average of the number of new cases to 77, showing a significant drop in cancer rates from the first few weeks.

The police department is the Cottesloe Beach justice on April 10, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (In stock)

The seven-day average stands at 274 and a week before 380, indicating a decline in new cases each week.

“We have seen in two weeks, a significant reduction in the average weekly number of cases,” Queensland Minister of Defense Steven Miles announced today.

“I am pleased to report that we did not see an increase in quality testing, as a lot of standardized tests continued over that time,” he said.

Queensland passed a total of 2,149 tests overnight that showed a maximum test threshold of 0.42 percent over a 24-hour period.

Barricades is set in the Spit car market on April 08, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (In stock)

“It’s very low by international standards,” Miles said.

Despite the reduced number of potential cases, Mr Miles said the environment needs to remain in place if the public wants to continue with the results.

“The results we see this weekend are thanks to our efforts this weekend and therefore do not come to the weekend knowing the success of our efforts this weekend, “he said.

“If we can continue this, more Queenslanders will die, less Queenslanders will end up in the hospital, more Queenslanders will end up in ICU, claiming airway disease, and ultimately, reducing the death toll in Queenslanders of this terrible disease. “