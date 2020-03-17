Queensland clinic workers dealt extra blow amid coronavirus disaster

Brisbane healthcare facility workers who are at the frontline of the coronavirus disaster have been dealt a important blow soon after thieves specific their motor vehicles overnight.

In a social media submit a female who stated she was a nurse at Logan Healthcare facility shared a photograph of her smashed window.

“I’m a workers member of the Logan hospital emergency office,” she wrote.

“20 or extra other workers members had their car home windows smashed & items stolen from ED carpark, overnight.”

She claimed the healthcare facility had been forced to take out bedside hand sanitisers and encounter masks for the reason that people are thieving them.

“I’m so above going to operate to give assistance to the unwell and injured and this is the crap we get back,” she reported.

Govt Director of Logan Medical center Noelle Cridland confirmed a amount of cars experienced been destroyed.

“A range of vehicles had been destroyed and things stolen in the Logan Medical center auto park overnight and it is extremely disappointing that this has occurred to our staff and readers,” she told 9Information.

“This matter was described to the Queensland Law enforcement Support and Metro South Health and fitness will continue to support the QPS with their investigations.”

Hospitals are bracing for a increase in circumstances. (9)

A further girl who stated she was performing at the healthcare facility mentioned “about 20 cars and trucks acquired smashed”.

“I was there previous evening doing the job in Logan hospital the good news is almost nothing transpired to my car or truck but I really feel sad for other workmates. We function really hard to appear soon after other folks and about 20 cars received smashed, broken windows, whoever did this wants to be caught,” she claimed.

A resident physician who also works at the healthcare facility mentioned they had been “exceptionally understaffed”.

“Medical professionals and nurses are functioning on get in touch with and double shifts to assistance as many men and women as possible in the latest COVID-19 criris, and for this to materialize is so disheartening and scary for health care team,” he claimed.

Queensland Law enforcement Support also confirmed it was aware of about 19 cars and trucks which experienced been destroyed.

Thieves obtained maintain of compact amounts of income, cigarettes, cell phone chargers and sunglasses.

Logan police are investigating and stated they were “disgusted” by the incident.

“The true expense to the victims will be the time and funds to restore the destruction induced through the break-ins, which bundled at least a single smashed window,” Senior Constable Jennifer Wallis reported in a assertion.

“Police are disgusted that intruders would concentrate on motor vehicles parked at a clinic and impact those people who are most probable presently struggling from an disease or are workers performing really hard to support sufferers.”

It arrives as Nine’s Brisbane Occasions reviews Queensland’s hospitals are functioning small on gloves, masks and robes.

The state’s diagnosed case complete presently stands at 78 and the Leading Annastacia Palaszczuk is anticipated to announce further more actions to gradual the infection charge later on this night.

Queensland Overall health has been contacted for remark.