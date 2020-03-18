Queensland mining city do the job mates gain $15m lotto

A pair of Central Queensland workmates clocked off early now to hit the pub after exploring their ticket in previous night’s Oz Lotto attract scored them a $15 million.

But the pair, who acquired their ticket in the mining town of Moranbah, amongst Mackay and Clermont, advised lottery bosses they do not system to give up function.

“I was just above at my mate’s home when we checked the ticket,” a single of the guys said.

“When we observed we experienced gained I was so shocked all I could say was ‘that’s good’.

“I never know how to sense at the minute.

“We have been mates for several years and have worked and travelled alongside one another above that time.

“We constantly enjoy with each other when there is a big jackpot and have been enjoying the similar quantities for a whilst now.

“I select some quantities and my mate picks some numbers.

“I made use of birthday quantities for mine and they ultimately arrived up.

“We’ll need a little bit of time to weigh up all of our solutions, but we previously have heaps of strategies for how to get pleasure from it.”

Moranbah Newsagency operator John King explained he was thrilled the winners experienced purchased the ticket at his store.

“We are so thrilled our winners have been united with their prize,” he claimed.

As well as successful the coveted division one prize, the pair’s marked entry also scored them division a few 21 occasions, division five 63 occasions and division six 35 periods, bolstering their complete prize to $15,086,140.60.