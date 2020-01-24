Queensland Police Department drivers distracted by cell phones

More than half of all drivers in Queensland admitted to using their cell phones while driving, even though the police cracked down on them.

The risk of a serious accident increases fourfold if a phone is used behind the wheel. Despite the potentially fatal consequences, 70 percent of Queenslanders admit to using their phone illegally in the car.

An average of 25 people are killed and 1235 seriously injured on the streets of Queensland in accidents involving driver distraction.

“Any form of distraction is dangerous. You take your eyes off the road, not focus on the road, but take your hands off the wheel to do so,” said Ian Crang of the Queensland Police Department.

Today, the police took to the streets on a national day of action to target distracted drivers and force them to put their cell phones away and focus on the streets.

“The safest way to go is when you need them,” Crang said.

Attempting to contain the dangerous practice could soon result in drivers being fined up to $ 1,000 and losing four points of failure if they get caught behind the wheel with their cell phones.

Police in other states in Australia, including NSW and the ACT, will face double disadvantages during the long weekend that ends Monday, January 27th.