[queensland-reds-crush-sunwolves]

The Queensland Reds overwhelmed the viewing Sunwolves at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, winning 64-five.

The Sunwolves are one-2 in this year’s Super Rugby competition.

Starved of possession, Naoya Okubo’s group wilted defensively to let the younger Reds team, whose common age was just over 23, to run amok and document their optimum-at any time score in the competitiveness.

“The Reds did what we preferred to do (to them) and kept us out of the sport from the start,” mentioned Sunwolves captain Jake Schatz.

“They starved us of the ball so we will have to go back again to the drawing board.”

Early managing problems and some bad protection from the Sunwolves have been ruthlessly exploited by the Reds as Liam Wright, Taniela Tupou and Hunter Paisami crossed in the very first 15 minutes.

With the hosts’ pack on top rated, Naoto Saito and Garth April experienced no entrance-foot ball to play with and the people struggled to get themselves into the match, not aided by a yellow card to Ben Te’o that allowed Tate McDermott, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and James O’Connor to lengthen the direct to 36- at the break.

“We have been dreaming about that for weeks so to set it into motion was magnificent,” Reds captain Wright reported of the first 40 minutes.

The stats told tale of the fifty percent with the Reds owning carried for 567 meters to 145 by the Sunwolves, who missed 30 of their 93 deal with tries and conquer just one defender to 30 by the hosts.

Matters did not get any improved immediately after the restart, though, and an error from Saito authorized McDermott to bag his second soon after engage in resumed.

Hamish Stewart brought up the 50 percent-century prior to the introduction of a number of Reds replacements noticed the depth of the recreation fall substantially.

Siosaia Fifita last but not least gave the Japanese supporters in the stadium anything to cheer in the 65th moment subsequent a very good kick pass from Keisuke Moriya.

But further tries from Josh Nasser and Isaac Lucas ensured it was a miserable night for the Sunwolves.