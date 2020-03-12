Queer Eye has been slated for a sixth season on Netflix as Fab Five headed to Texas

The Netflix Queer Eye series is set for its sixth season and filming is already underway, as revealed by Fab Tano on Instagram.

Heart-wrenching stories, in which the five men give a whole life to their participants, have been a mainstay among LGBT + audiences since they broke ground in 2018.

The council confirmed the news in an Instagram post, with a photo of them in Texas standing in front of a billboard that read: “Queer Eye, the most beautiful thing in Texas since chaps.”

Fans began production on the sixth season of the series in Austin, Texas this week. The fifth season of the shows, where Fab Tano visited Philadelphia, was played but has not yet been released. Reports suggest that winter will hit Netflix this summer.

Fans were unhappy when they heard this.

and hiding in any hipster restaurant in austin trying to find antoni shoot queer eye pic.twitter.com/dJoFQDH7SO

– sarah jane (@sj__farrell) March 11, 2020

Finally, good news! @QueerEye 💖 https://t.co/JhGjvhes0U

– Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) March 12, 2020

Fab Tano is made up of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown.

The LGBT + themed group that has been on sale has won a cult follow-up and first popular release since 2018.

Van Ness is a team organizer, France manages Fashion, Berk produces interiors, Porowski covers food and wine and Brown is a cultural expert.

The hitflix series back with the early reboot of the 00s Bravo show Queer Eye For the Straight Guy. Slowly it gained a cult following when the first season aired on Netflix in 2018 and won because of growing interest in LGBT + stories and telling minor stories.

The news that the show has been re-scheduled for season six will come shortly after Fab Five arrives in Japan for a special episode titled: Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!