[quentin-tarantino-and-his-spouse-daniella-decide-on-welcome-1st-little-one]

Quentin TarantinoHe has a terrific explanation to take out a camera.

The acclaimed filmmaker and spouse of 56 yrs. Daniella Pick They welcomed their to start with child collectively immediately after she gave beginning to a toddler on Saturday. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are satisfied to announce the beginning of their first kid," a representative mentioned in a statement.

No much more details about the minor one had been shared.

Admirers initial acquired As soon as upon a time in Hollywood director and author He was to become a father for the to start with time in August when a agent verified that there was a child on the way.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are delighted to announce that they hope a child," the representative explained at the time.