Question from bipartisan senators | Memo of talking points

A bipartisan question from senators prompted a major confession from President Trump’s legal team on Thursday: Rudy Giuliani was not conducting foreign policy in his capacity as the president’s private lawyer.

The question was asked by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and joined by the senses Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

“Will the President assure the American public that private citizens will not be required to conduct American foreign policy or national security policy unless they have been specifically and formally appointed by the President and the department to do it? “Senators asked Trump’s legal team. .

Patrick Philbin, the White House assistant lawyer, replied that “there was no foreign policy conducted here by an individual”.

“Ambassador Volker made it clear that he understood that Mr. Giuliani was only a source of information for the president,” said Philbin. “And someone who knew Ukraine and someone who spoke to the president.”

Philbin added that although he “is unable to make commitments to the president here”, the president’s policy “is still to obey the laws”. Philbin then pitched how former presidents George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt and “a list of other people mentioned in some testimony during House debates” have “relied on trusted people” to conduct foreign policy.

Watch Philbin’s remarks below:

House dismissal director Adam Schiff (D-CA) understood Philbin’s “breathtaking admission”.

“What the president’s counsel said was that no foreign policy was pursued by a private party here. In other words, Rudy Giuliani did not lead the foreign policy of the United States. Rudy Giuliani was not a politician, “said Schiff. “This is a remarkable admission, because to the extent that they have attempted to suggest or affirm or imply that this is a difference in policy, that a concern about burden sharing or something corruption thing was a matter of politics, they now recognized the person in charge of it was not driving politics. It is a surprising admission. “