[questionable:-auburn-could-not-have-star-freshman-for-missouri-game]

AUBURN — Auburn’s Isaac Okoro is shown as questionable to perform Saturday at Missouri, but head coach Bruce Pearl claimed the team will not hurry him back again.

The standout freshman ahead pulled his proper hamstring late in the Tigers’ additional time win above Alabama on Wednesday, slipping to the flooring as he chased a unfastened ball down the court docket. He was served to the locker home by the team’s athletic coaching employees as he held the back again of his leg in pain, and did not return to the video game.

Okoro did not apply Thursday. Pearl mentioned he would not be cleared to return to game motion right until he is ready to exercise.

“When that takes place I’ll allow you guys know,” Pearl mentioned. “He’s operating definitely hard to get back but we won’t hurry it.”

If there is a constructive, it is really that even if Okoro’s injuries does hold him out, it isn’t really period-ending. He was found on campus Thursday going for walks with a limp and the support of one crutch, but he was walking. The commence of the postseason is still virtually a entire month absent.

But Auburn (22-two, 9-two SEC) is right in the thick of the SEC standard-season championship race with 7 games remaining. It could have to fend off Kentucky and LSU without having a single of its star players, at least for some interval of time.

“With Isaac, it was all we could do to acquire in additional time. Now, with no Isaac, if he can’t enjoy, it’ll just challenge us in some other locations,” Pearl mentioned. “Of course he’s of wonderful worth to us. So we’ll see. We’ll just have to see how that performs out.”

Okoro would not be effortless to change — the six-foot-6 freshman ranks second on the group averaging 13.one points for every recreation on 50.nine percent capturing in 32 minutes a activity as a starter. He also contributes four.eight rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block a sport when serving as arguably the team’s best backcourt defender.

“Other guys obtained to stage up and be capable to find a way,” Pearl claimed.

The “other fellas” at Okoro’s posture are freshmen Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge. Neither would have to have to step into a starring part on a crew that would even now be led by seniors Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick and Austin Wiley, but they could each be requested to perform a great deal additional minutes.

Flanigan, like Okoro, is a big-bodied and able defender, but he has not produced substantially offense this period, averaging only a few details in 12.9 minutes a video game. He has scored far more than five points only five instances all period, and not given that a Jan. 15 reduction at Alabama.

Cambridge has developed extra offense on the complete, but he has been inconsistent — he scored 26 factors towards South Carolina on Jan. 22, 21 from LSU this past Saturday and 10 from Alabama on Wednesday, but is even now averaging only five.five details in 12.eight minutes a recreation considering that the start of SEC enjoy.

Auburn could also choose to engage in senior Danjel Purifoy far more at the small ahead place with Anfernee McLemore at ability ahead and Wiley at heart. Purifoy has begun 21 video games at energy ahead this season and has performed there for most of his faculty job, but he was a organic 3 coming out of Hargrave Navy Academy ahead of the Tigers moved him to the four out of necessity.

Purifoy skipped Saturday’s video game versus LSU due to the flu but returned Wednesday against Alabama. He scored only three factors in nine minutes, but he is predicted to be complete-go versus Missouri. For the period, he is averaging 9.three factors and 4.nine rebounds in 27.two minutes a sport.

“Danjel practiced yesterday,” Pearl said Friday. “We did not go hard yesterday merely due to the fact bodily and mentally these online games just take a toll. I know I listen to from our fans all the time what variety of toll it normally takes on them. It can take a toll on us, much too.

“We certainly wished a rest yesterday, but he did get a fantastic training and we’ll exercise nowadays. We’ll have a make contact with follow before we get on that bus and head to the airport. With any luck ,, we’ll see how he does, but I would anticipate he’s back again.”

Pearl stated there is a chance that Auburn could increase the rotation with somebody like freshman ability forward Jaylin Williams, also.

“It really is probable, with foul trouble, that Jaylin’s acquired to be ready, for guaranteed. That’s certainly a risk,” Pearl stated. “Jaylin is genuinely superior just about every day in exercise. It’s been fantastic observing his maturity, his obtaining greater and more robust and far more bodily. Offensively, he could engage in ideal now. He’s superior to go. Defensively, it really is just about studying.”