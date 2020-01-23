Questions remain about 5-star RB Zach Evans

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode # 1,116 (January 23, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Zach Evans, who runs back with five stars.

Start of the show: The ultimate five-star college choice for Zach Evans was one of the most closely watched topics in the 2020 recruitment cycle, and this intrigue shows no signs of slowing down. I will discuss the latest about Evans in today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share audio from Brock Vandagriff, a five-star UGA quarterback, about why he chose to drop Oklahoma’s commitment and a look at how he thinks would fit in with the Bulldogs offensive ,

15-minute mark: Banner Society and Bud Elliott of Tomahawk Nation take part in the show. Some of the topics covered include …

What UGA gets with Grad Transfer Tight End Tre ‘McKitty

Expectations for transfer quarterback Jamie Newman

And more thoughts about Evans

30-minute mark: I’m looking at other SEC headlines, including Alabama’s coach Nick Saban’s comments on Crimson Tide, which contradicts Najee Harris’ decision to return to school for his senior season, as far as Deion’s son Shilo’s baseball rehearsal and a look at the new one are concerned Defense coordinator of the Mississippi State.

35-minute mark: I respond to an interesting comment by former UGA trainer Mark Richt on Newman and discuss how much the UGA’s new offense resembles the old one.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.