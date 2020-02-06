Questlove reveals how he had to work on D’Angelo’s VooDoo

D’Angelo is one of the greatest producers, writers and singers of the past 25 years. He kept this status even though more than half of the time was spent between albums. His groundbreaking soul album Brown Sugar was released in 1995, but it took the singer five more years to perfect his voodoo before he saw the light of day.

Voodoo was released last month 20 years ago and was one of the highlights of the neo-soul movement. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York, while Common worked on Like Water For Chocolate and Erykah Badu on Mamas Gun, Voodoo was led by a legendary cast of newly formed soul quarians. This included Badu, Common, The Roots, J Dilla, James Poyser, the late Roy Hargrove and others. With funky basslines, innovative melodies and trend-setting instrumentals, the Virgin Records LP set new standards in the genre and delighted many new fans.

A new documentary explains D’Angelo’s 14-year absence from the music scene (video)

The Roots’ Questlove also worked with D’Angelo’s Voodoo during this period by bombing songs and working on new sounds over the past five years. Although Questlove illuminates D’Angelo’s legendary status as a whole of the new documentary Devil’s Pie: D’Angelo, the drummer / producer / band leader had an open conversation with best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell and legendary producer / label executive Rick Rubin. This comes on the podcast of the latter duo, Broken Record. Born in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the musician describes how he first teamed up with D’Angelo to work on the project and how the first process involved dropping a Roots concerto to impress.

“The D’Angelo Voodoo album is absolutely perfect for me,” says Rick Rubin Questlove about Broken Record. “It is the first time that I remember listening to an album, I wish I had something to do with it because it was so good.”

A new video shows the rise of soul quarians and why things fell apart

At Malcolm Gladwell’s request, Questlove recalls the story of how he came to D’Angelo in the 1990s: “I happened to meet D’Angelo and Erykah Badu on April 1996, Goodie Mob. It is the weekend of the Soul Train Awards, a year before the Biggie (murder). The Fugees (were) about to rise to the stars with The Score, so there was a lot of playful tension between the two groups. ”

“I remember saying ugly against Brown Sugar,” said Questlove about D’Angelo’s first album because he largely ignored modern R&B and soul vocals. “Nothing in soul singing moved me from the 90s like Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder and Lou Rawls did. Soul music.” Quest recalled being asked to work with D’Angelo and to take the opportunity. “(EMI Records was) like, ‘Yeah, he wants you to jump on his record.’ Then I looked at him like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ And then I got brown sugar and thought, ‘Oh my god this guy could be the one. “So I tried to figure out how to be in good hands again so that I could be there in the second round.”

Questlove gives an insight into the emergence of things that fall apart

Questlove chose to get D’Angelo’s attention when he appeared with The Roots at the Soul Train Awards this weekend. “When I saw D’Angelo, I decided to call a listener and basically just talk to him, which meant I wanted to drop my entire band now.” At a certain interval of a song, I now say, “Okay “I’m doing this very dark Prince drum roll and trying to get it,” he says to Rubin and Gladwell. “So I do the Prince drum roll instead and my bands look at me like, ‘What are you doing ?! ‘They look at me like you’re thwarting and throwing off the entire show, but the only person that matters For me was in the room that night (D’Angelo). And when he heard this intro, he stayed alert. It was like ‘yo!’ And when I saw that, I was like, “Yeah, I kid you.” “And then the whole show started for the first time that the drums I’m known for came out. ”

However, it was deeper than just a 1996 concert. Questlove not only hoped to work together, but also honored his ancestors and traditions. “It was an African communication thing,” Questlove said, “I had to use my drum to tell him,” Okay, we speak the same language. “After The Roots performed, Questlove attracted D’Angelo to travel to Philly and help The Roots’ last day of recording their 1996 album Illadelph Halflife.

Joint & Questlove article on negotiating beats by J Dilla & D’Angelo

After completing The Hypnotic, the two worked weekly in Philly before Questlove finally went to New York’s Electric Lady Land to play with D’Angelo. In the end, the two old Al Green and Soul concerts studied on VHS, played what they had just seen, and analyzed the tapes to get inspiration that would shed light on D’Angelo’s voodoo album.

Rick Rubin and Malcolm Gladwell’s two-part conversation with Questlove can be heard in full on the Broken Record official podcast website. The trio also discusses Questlove’s influences, drum style, DJ experience, and The Roots’ personal relationship.

DJ Premier tells the story of this photo with D’Angelo, Alchemist & J. Dilla in his words

Last year D’Angelo worked with GZA and 9th Wonder on Rapsody’s Eve album. This album was named Ambrosia For Heads’ Best Of 2019. The Roots have released their first new band song in over two years.

