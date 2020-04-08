Quibi bets on a streaming niche: short-lived shows, watch on your phone

Quibi, the latest addition to the streaming market, is betting on smaller content focused on cell phones.

The fruit of the former HPE (HPE) – Get the boss Meg Whitman and the former Walt Disney Pictures (DIS) – Get President Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi’s app launched on Monday at a seemingly friendly reception. The Annie app, which tracks app downloads, reported that Quibi was downloaded over 700,000 times on the first day, making it the most downloaded app in the entertainment category starting Monday.

“It’s a great start for a brand new app without a consolidated brand or content like Disney +,” said Amir Ghodrati, director of market analysis at App Annie. “Quibi has certainly spent time preparing for awareness of the launch … which will help with the acquisition of new users and therefore it will be interesting to see what impact word of mouth has on the adoption of the service.”

What distinguishes Quibi? The subscription service, which also includes a 90-day free trial and a free year for T-Mobile (TMU) – Get unlimited subscribers – eliminate the long-term focus of premium networks like Netflix (NFLX) – Get Report or HBO, instead offering short animated celebrity shows like Chrissy Teigen and Chance the Rapper. Unlike any other video on demand platform, it is only available on mobile devices and, apart from free trials, it costs $ 4.99 for an ad supported version and $ 7.99 for an ad free version.

Not everyone is a fan of the mobile experience, with some users already venting frustration.

However, some players in the sector see an appetite for content in short form that does not require the blocking of hours outside the program.

“There is a rapid growth in hunger for high-quality content on both TV and mobile devices,” said Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV, a channel that focuses equally on short-lived content. “We have seen real increases in viewing both on the ShortsTV beta app and on our cable network in the United States … the increase in platforms entering the short form space also demonstrates appetite, from Snapchat Discover to YouTube TikTok shorts “.

In the case of Quibi, the abbreviated form is not cheap: it was raised near $ 2 billion by heavy investors such as Alibaba (BABA) – Get Report Group and Hollywood Studios and plan to release 175 shows and 8,500 “quick bites of content” in its first year.

Not unlike Snapchat (SNAP) – Get reports or TikTok, Quibi sees younger viewers as his main audience. In an interview this week, Katzenberg said that Quibi “has tried to be heavily targeted by an audience of 25-35 millennia”, but that he does not consider himself a rival of social video platforms.

“Those platforms all have billions of monthly active users … We are one step ahead, but if we get a single-digit version of this, we will be the biggest hit ever as a subscription platform,” Katzenberg told Deadline. .

Quibi could not be reached for comment on the subscription goals or launch plan.

If some U.S. viewers are confused by Quibi, global mobile trends suggest that western markets may not be the primary audience for short-term content formatted exclusively for mobile devices.

Pilcher noted that regions like Latin America and India are driving the consumption of mobile data, largely attributable to video. Cisco projects India alone to add 400 million smartphones by 2022, with 95% of the video consumption occurring on phones in that market.

“Where we see accelerating consumption is Latin America and Asia,” said Pilcher. “According to Ericsson, young people watching videos on mobile devices are driving growth in data usage. Not in the United States, but now India consumes more data than any other country on a per capita basis because they watch TV primarily on their phones. By 2024, Internet traffic in Latin America is expected to increase sixfold and most will be spent watching videos on smartphones. “

Quibi was launched in the United States and Canada, but has not yet detailed an international launch plan.

