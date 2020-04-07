Quibi Get 3.7 Million First Day Downloads Over Disney +

It’s probably not too hard to predict that the combined forces of Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the previous years of Disney films and Pixar movies, and every season of The Simpsons will be creating people take pleasure in something more than a riff on the More Entertainment Show Liam Hemsworth, or even a movie called Murder House Flip. But here is at least some information to confirm the result. According to Sensor Tower, a service that tracks app downloads, more than 300,000 people in the United States and Canada have downloaded-only streaming service Quibi during its first launch Monday – a strong end. total that also compares to first-day downloads for Disney +, which topped 4 million.

Long in the works, Quibi, short for “Bites,” is a Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman‘s purpose to influence nutritional content and traditional views. The service only uses a mobile phone, and all of its content is clocked in in 10 minutes. This includes what Quibi calls a “chapter movie,” as well as a series of Safety Tips with Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, and Survival, have fun with the old Game of Thrones Sophie Turner. In addition to descriptions, Quibi features recording and media coverage, including performances by Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and news outlets like NBC. All told, Quibi created with 50 performances, with more to come in the coming weeks and months. It plans to expand to more than 8,500 segments by the end of the year.

Andrew Hare, part of the research and consulting firm Magid, told Vanity Fair in a recent interview, “This is a big, big risk, and I’m not sure we have seen things like that now. ” “They took a big swing at the plate.”

Yes, the environment that Quibi created was very different from what it is now. The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people into their homes, which means increased screentime and people are still being arrested (like it). At the same time, the economy has cratered – and with the loss of millions, consumers are not comfortable with earnings. Quibi costs $ 4.99 a month with advertising (and $ 7.99 a month without), but is now available for a 90-day free trial to try to entice subscribers.

Speaking to Recode Media with Peter Kafka in an interview posted this week, Katzenberg said the Quibi team had been discussing whether to delay the broadcast. He said, “Gambling is a sport.” “The ability to come to the market at a time when the whole world is in the protectionist movement, to come up with something we enjoy and deliver on its promise “But again and again we need to make sure that we are not doing the right thing in the wrong way. That is the time for us… to do this with the change of free for three months. ”

So far, despite losing its way after Disney +’s launch, Quibi has avoided itself well, at least in the Apple App Store. The app now stands as the fourth most popular download, followed by Zoom, TikTok, and Hangouts Meet by Google. A representative for Quibi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the first day.

