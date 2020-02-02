Quick hits of the 31-20 loss for 49ers for Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV – Boston Herald

Click on the photo if you encounter problems viewing the photo gallery on a mobile device.

It all went according to plan, the crown jewel of a totally unexpected championship season.

Then the 49ers passers’ silence, their attack stagnated and the Kansas City Chiefs conquered a 10-point deficit for a 31-20 win at Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In total, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 21-0 in the past six minutes.

End of the season. No apologies, no regrets. At least that shouldn’t be there.

The final sob of the 49ers came when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo crossed an open Emmanuel Sanders on open third-and-10 pole pattern with 1:33 to play, a so-called 51-work score.

Garoppolo was fired for a 9-yard loss by Frank Clark at the next game, and all that remained was Damien Williams racing 38 yards on a second and a 6 for the match-clinching touchdown.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who struggled much of the game, finished 26 of 41 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams rushed for 104 yards on 17 wears as the Chiefs more damage to the ground than most expected.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid finally gets his first Super Bowl victory, while the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan accepts a second bitter pill on the big stage to join as an offensive coordinator for an Atlanta Falcons team that has a 28-3 lead against the New England blew Patriots three years ago.

The Shanahan counted in the fourth quarter and overtime as the play-caller in two Super Bowls: Seven assets, four points, two sales (interception and clumsy), one turned downs. The Patriots and Chiefs beat the 49ers and Falcons 46-0 in two fourth quarters and an extension.

It’s not all with him. Not even close. The 49ers were in position to eliminate it and players were simply not executed. It was a general chorus after the game.

Some quick observations of the big one who escaped when the 49ers lost their second straight Super Bowl:

– Reid is 24-5 with an extra week to prepare (including the late season) but this had nothing to do with prior preparation or schedule. It had to do with the fact that the Chiefs were the better and harder team when it mattered the most.

– Garoppolo completed only two of his last eight passes for 28 yards in the fourth quarter, finishing 20 of 31 for 219 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. As the quarterback, he will have to bear this loss as much as Shanahan.

– Where did the 49ers go by? Mahomes was enchanted, harassed and bewildered, and then suddenly he had all day. Both teams were not on hold, but the 49ers regularly came to Mahomes until it mattered.

The Chiefs gave Nick Bosa extra attention, but in that situation others should have been released.

– Talk about the worst possible time for a three-out. After Mahomes got the Chiefs within 20-17, the 49ers had a Raheem Mostert-run full, followed by two incomplete passes from Garoppolo. The Chiefs, where Mahomes suddenly had time to throw, drove 65 yards in seven games with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Williams with 2:44 to play.

– The 49ers could not take advantage of a second takeaway meal from Mahomes and it brought the Chiefs back into the game. Taking over their own 20 after interception by Tarvarius Moore, a false start by Joe Staley on third and 9 pushed the ball five meters back and resulted in the first 49ers point by Mitch Wishnowsky.

Mahomes made the 49ers pay. He finally had enough time for a 44-yard deep attack on Tyreek Hill, and after a pass interference penalty on Moore in the end zone against Travis Kelce, Mahomes found Kelce to be the 1 at the next game with 6:40 to make to play the 20-17.

The game Mahomes to Hill came in third and 15 and brought the Chiefs back into the game.

“Stayed deep, he made a great action, that’s it,” said 49ers security Jimmie Ward, who was the last line of defense on the Hill catch.

– Mahomes seemed lost and threw an interception to Fred Warner with 2:35 in the third quarter. Bosa had a lot to do with that and hit the ball loose after he had struck Eric Fisher hard inside. The 49ers, with an increase of 20-10, looked like they had one score when they put the game on ice.

It never came.

– A later interception for Moore showed how Mahomes was three-quarters. He had Hill open, threw it behind him, and Moore came to intercept gifts when the Chiefs made their way to the 49ers ’23.

– The largest run of the first half for the 49ers came after Garoppolo threw an unwise pass to Samuel while under pressure from Chris Jones and Mike Pennel. The resulting interception by Bashaud Breeland happened with the 49ers trailing 7-3.

The defense minimized the damage. Moore dropped Darwin Thompson for the third time, forcing the Cheifs to settle for a 31-meter field goal by Harrison Butker. They were 10-3 behind.

– The field goal was at least a temporary wake-up call for the attack, as Garoppolo led a clear seven-play, 80-yard drive when Garoppolo found Kyle Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown. It was the 49ers who attacked at their best – and the only such drive in the game.

– The first touchdown of the Chiefs was set for the kind of fourth-and-1 call that few coaches would make than Reid.

With the Chiefs on the 5-yard line of the 49ers, Reid first sent the field goal team onto the field and then thought better. For the snap, Sammy Watkins, Williams, Mahomes, and Darnell Robinson all turned in a circle to the original spots in a Motown-worthy move. The ball was a direct snap for Williams, who won four yards from the 1. Mahomes scored from the 1 two games later for a 7-3 lead.

– The clock management police were in force on social and regular media and quoted Shanahan for the poor handling of the remaining time in the first half. Shanahan didn’t want to give Mahomes a chance in a 10-10 game and didn’t burn out for the last possession of 49ers, which started with 59 seconds left.

A late 20-meter pass on Jeff Wilson set up a so-called 32-yard strike for Kittle to bring the 49ers into the goal area. However, Kittle was summoned to interfere with the attack pass and pushed lightly against Daniel Sorenson.

Fox officer analyst Mike Pereira believed this was the right decision. It looked pretty marginal.

The 49ers didn’t lose because of Shanahan’s clock management. They also didn’t lose because of the punishment on Kittle.

“The referee called, I have to live with it,” Kittle said. “I’ll live with it.”

The 49ers will do the same. Enter the last 21 points in a Super Bowl and everyone is guilty.

