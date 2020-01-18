Quinn, Brigham lead Franklin past OA in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex girls’ ring competition

EASTON – Much attention to Franklin is focused on 6-foot-4 senior center Ali Brigham.

But Friday night, sophomore striker Olivia Quinn grabbed some of the spotlight with the George Washington-bound Brigham as the duo combined for 54 points against Oliver Ames.

Quinn gave a career-high 32 points, while Brigham earned 22 to keep Franklin unbeaten and to place the Panthers only at the top of the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League with a dominant 71-41 win over Nixon Gymnasium.

“We worked really well together,” said Quinn when Franklin improved to 9-0, with all but one wins with at least 20 points. “We really fell into a rhythm. I don’t think we’ve ever been so great together. ”

With a 30-20 lead at halftime, Quinn and Brigham helped the Panthers to gain full control by counting Franklin’s 41 second-half points to one.

The offensive production of Brigham came almost exclusively from the inside out and she claimed herself with 11 points in the third quarter. After three quick baskets low, Brigham stepped out of the arc and waved a 3-pointer.

Quinn also came forward by producing 23 of her points in the second half. Quinn left her mark on her stellar performance in the fourth quarter when she scored 12 straight points and did so in different ways.

She demonstrated her versatility by knocking down one of her five 3-pointers before she scored on a put-back, ending up through contact for a bucket in transition, connecting from the paint and hitting a few free throws.

“As a freshman I had much less confidence,” said Quinn. “This year I have the feeling that I will play a bigger role and the team, they all help me and it has been a great season so far.”

Franklin led wire-to-wire, not only because of the game played by Brigham and Quinn, but also because of a solid defense that showed that the top scorers of OA in Caroline Peper and Caroline Flynn were limited to 10 points each.

The Panthers also received production of their complementary pieces to bond OA (8-2). Franklin grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter to create opportunities for the second chance, while Kaleigh Houlihan lowered two 3-pointers in the first half and Erin Quaile played great defense and blocked three of the 10 shots Franklin hit.

“No child can be a spare part. Everyone must play his or her role, “said Franklin coach John Leighton. “I thought the distance, especially when you have Ali and Liv together, really put pressure on a defense. You have to make some difficult choices where you are going. ”