The two South Africans Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma have suffered a sobering defeat on seven wickets in their first international match since England was crowned world champion.

In contrast to the unforgettable World Cup final at Lords six months ago, there was little drama in this series opening game when a stand of 173 runs between De Kock and Bavuma was the end of a record hunt of 259 runs in Cape Town.

Rassie van der Dussen and JJ Smuts celebrate South Africa’s victory

De Kock was his first match since his successor to Faf Du Plessis as an ODI captain with 107 out of 113 balls, and while Bavuma dropped to 98, her efforts to overtake England’s 258 for eight with 14 balls helped.

The total number of Englishmen has been overwhelming in recent years given their outstanding performance with the racket, but they were thanks to Joe Denly’s hardworking 87 out of 103 balls after collapsing from 51 to 131 for six with no loss.

The decision to choose Denly (33) for a series marking the start of the next World Cup cycle was questioned in several quarters, but he confirmed his choice after Tabraiz Shamsis faltered three goals for 38 England.

The left wrist-spinner used a slow pitch that allowed a turn and a small jump, and among his victims was Tom Banton, one of two ODI debutants for England at the start of this three-game series, alongside Matt Parkinson.

Banton, like the rest of England’s top 6, made double digits, but only Denly was able to offer anything tangible, and their efforts were put in a hard light in this day-night affair by De Kock and Bavuma.

Quinton De Kock celebrates its century

While Chris Woakes made an early breakthrough on his 100th ODI appearance, England’s seafarers found little joy in accelerating the ball – as their South African counterparts did – and the decision not to take Adil Rashid or Moeen Ali alongside Spinner colleagues Taking Parkinson’s came back to haunt her.

There were some pleasing punches from Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow – two out of five players kept by the side who defeated New Zealand last July – after tourists were asked to hit first, but both openers battled for timing ,

Roy drove for 32 after driving to Long-On, while Bairstow went mid-off for clothes six for 19 after 19, after which a sensational run-out by Rassie Van Der Dussen led to the fall of Joe Root for 17.

The test captain was not on the ground at the end of the non-striker after Van Der Dussen collected the ball on the square leg and threw the stumps to his knees from a distance of 30 meters.

Shamsi then appeared as captain Eoin Morgan (11), who was about to slip. Banton was forced to his knees on the 18th with a one-two pass, and Sam Curran was thrown around his legs.

Joe Root took over the wicket from Quinton De Kock

However, Denly managed to stop the constant mess of gates alongside Woakes. The two set off on a major renovation and avoided any risk early on from their 91-run stand.

Denly would eventually become more adventurous and reach his first ODI fifty since September 2009, before sending a slower Lungi Ngidi ball for the first six Englishmen in the 47th after Woakes hit 40 in the middle.

Denly has been a long time coming in the final, but – assuming no team had chased more than 258 in an ODI in Newlands – England may have thought up their chances, all the more so since Reeza Hendricks failed behind Woakes.

Sam Curran missed a difficult chance at De Kock, whose booming drive from the sailor’s left arm hit the edge to elude Wicketkeeper Bairstow’s grip.

Morgan brought Root’s slip in the seventh run, but De Kock and Bavuma warmed up for their task. The couple used the gaps in the field to win fast singles interspersed with the odd border.

Tom Curran was unable to hold onto an extremely hard chance when De Kock was 80 years old before the opener brought his 15th ODI hundred, after which he was bowled by Root.

Bavuma seemed cramped as he approached his bin, which was refused after being caught by Chris Jordan. Van Der Dussen (38) and JJ Smuts (7) stayed behind to get South Africa across the finish line.