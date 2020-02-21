[quit-defamation-satisfies-versus-typical-joe,-malaysian-bar-tells-putrajaya]

Malaysian Bar President Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor speaks all through a push conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2019. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The Malaysian Bar has called upon the government to sort a plan forbidding authorities from submitting defamation satisfies versus folks, and to start the legislative perform in the coming session of Parliament.

In a push statement now, its president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor cited the circumstance of Subang Jaya Municipal Council’s (MPSJ) defamation fit from animal activist Koh Tat Meng.

“The determination to sue for defamation (in opposition to Koh) would appear to be suitable in gentle of the Federal Court docket conclusion in Chong Chieng Jen v Govt of State of Sarawak, wherever the apex courtroom held that a community authority has the ideal to provide a civil fit towards an particular person for defamation.

“However, the Malaysian Bar has grave reservations about this ruling, which makes a chilling effect on public discourse by successfully enabling the govt to repress views, curtail expression and news reporting, and limit democratic house, as a result of the menace of defamation suits.

“When the federal government is the subject matter of a go well with, it should make all attempts to demonstrate and be accountable for the choices and actions of its officers,” explained Abdul Fareed.

It was documented that the suit was initiated against Koh pursuant to him filing a civil suit against MPSJ in December last yr.

The 47-calendar year-outdated print store operator was also charged at the Magistrate’s Court docket in Petaling Jaya under Portion 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from discharging their obligation.

A online video of Koh making an attempt to persuade MPSJ officers not to use pressure even though hoping to catch a stray puppy hiding under a auto experienced lately absent viral.

In the video clip, one of the officers can be noticed hurling the animal into their van, exactly where it remained motionless.

Because of to a verbal misunderstanding where Koh experimented with to convey to the officers, all of whom were Muslims, that Islam does not condone violence towards animals, he was then pinned versus a auto and angrily instructed not to communicate any even further on the faith.

In his statement, Abdul Fareed reminded the authorities that the role, obligations and wide powers held by the govt necessitate steady scrutiny and consistent vigilance in get to preserve the scales of electrical power.

“This is specially so in conditions these types of as this, where there is an allegation of abuse of authority and force.

“The solution lies not in initiating a counter go well with for defamation, but in replying to or rebutting such allegations, with ideal evidence, in the course of the demo. The Authorities, as a community entire body, can’t choose offence in the exact same manner that a personal personal may perhaps.

“Further, the public purse ought to be far better utilised in support of the general public as opposed to pursuing protracted litigation. This determination by the MPSJ does not bode very well for the present government’s attempts in opening up the democratic area and in fostering general public believe in and assurance,” he stated.