Quiver Distribution unveils Time Warp Vol. 1: Midnight Madness trailer

Quiver Distribution has unveiled the initially trailer for its upcoming documentary Time Warp Vol. 1: Midnight Insanity, the 1st in a series of documentaries on the lookout to examine the greatest cult classics of all time and the birth of the midnight movie. The trailer can be considered in the player below!

Associated: CS Job interview: Director Allan Arkush On Cult Musical Rock ‘n’ Roll Substantial University



The three-component documentary begins with Midnight Madness, which will dive into the cult genre with The Rocky Horror Picture Show to The Huge Lebowski and all the things in amongst, begins the trilogy’s celebration of the finest cult movies of all-time by talking about the delivery of the midnight film.

The 1st quantity will be hosted by Joe Dante (Gremlins), John Waters (Pink Flamingos), Ileana Douglas (6 Feet Below) and Kevin Pollak (Improved Items) with interviews unfold in the course of the film from Jeff Bridges (The Large Lebowski), Pam Grier (Jackie Brown), Rob Reiner (This is Spinal Faucet), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Michael McKean (Better Phone Saul), John Turturro (The Jesus Rolls), Gary Busey (Predator 2), Jeff Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok), Fran Drescher (Indebted), Penelope Spheeris (Wayne’s World) and Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Exhibit).

The 2nd section of the documentary trilogy, Horror and Sci-Fi, will see the finest cult horror and science fiction films of all-time examined in vivid element, including groundbreaking classics like Night of the Dwelling Useless and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and sci-fi gems these as Blade Runner and A Clockwork Orange. The guest stars for the second quantity, which is established to premiere in May perhaps, contain Goldblum, Sean Younger (Stripes), Joe Morton (Terminator 2: Judgment Working day), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Useless), Roger Corman, John Sayles (Lone Star), Mary Woronov (Charlie’s Angels), Ed Neal (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Rob Zombie (Dwelling of 1000 Corpses).

Associated: CS Job interview: Roger & Julie Corman Explore Biographic Docuseries Cult-Tastic

The finale of the documentary series, Comedy Camp, will premiere in June and will dig deep into what helps make us laugh about and over once again with cult comedies and campy classics including Fast Moments at Ridgemont Higher, Place of work Room, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Showgirls. Visitor interviews include Gina Gershon (Riverdale), John Cleese (Monty Python’s The Which means of Life), Ron Livingston (The Conjuring), Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Exhibit), Fred Willard (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), David Cross (Kung Fu Panda), Woronov, McKean, Kevin Smith (Jay & Silent Bob Reboot), Amy Heckerling (Clueless), Mike Choose (Silicon Valley), Peter Farrelly (Dumb & Dumber) and John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill).

Time Warp Vol. 1: Midnight Madness is set to debut on electronic platforms and video clip on desire on April 21.