QUIZ: How well do you know the BTS videography?

The last return of BTS “Map Of The Soul: 7” is fast approaching. The members have already blessed us with two songs, “Shadow” and “Ego”, respectively. They also released a side track, “Black Swan”, which they already played live on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, leaving their fans shaken. Of course, being a passionate fan of BTS means indulging in theories and finding the missing pieces of the puzzle that have made the story that the band has diligently written in their music since its inception.

Of course, one of the details that ARMY religiously searches for is the amount of symbolism that links all of the BTS videography. With that in mind, we have prepared this little treat for you as you eagerly await the highly anticipated return of the members with their fourth full album. Take our quiz and tell us how you did it!

ARMY, how did you do well? Let us know in the comments below!

Esme L. is a dreamer, writer and passionate about Hallyu living in Morocco.

How do you feel in this article?