[quiz:-which-blackpink-member-really-should-be-your-bff?]

When us BLINKS wait around patiently for BLACKPINK to make their intense return to the K-pop earth, we may possibly as properly fantasize about being BFFs with them. Acquire this quiz to see which of the members you are most suitable with as good friends!

Hey Soompiers, what had been your benefits? Let me know in the feedback below!

binahearts is a Soompi writer whose best biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She is also the writer of “K-POP A To Z: The Definitive K-Pop Encyclopedia.” Make confident you follow binahearts on Instagram as she journeys as a result of her latest Korean crazes!

Now watching: “Crash Landing on You”

All-time preferred dramas: “Secret Yard,” “Goblin,” “Because This Is My Initial Everyday living,” “Star In My Heart”

Looking forward to: Won Bin‘s return to the smaller display