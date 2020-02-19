Wednesday, February 19, 2020
[Quiz: Which Boston suburb has the fastest developing lease costs?]

By
David Keith
-
[quiz:-which-boston-suburb-has-the-fastest-developing-lease-costs?]

Boston is now the third most pricey city in the country to reside in, according to sector study agency Zumper. The median hire for a just one-bed room in Massachusetts was $one,868 final thirty day period, but the price tag for renters in the Better Boston location is hundreds of pounds far more, in accordance to a new report.

Take our quiz to see if you know which Boston suburb had the steepest rent hikes very last year –according to Zumper, centered on just one-bedroom condominium pricing.

