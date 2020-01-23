QUIZ: Which male idol born in the year of the rat are you compatible with?

The Lunar New Year is upon us, which means a time to reconnect with our friends and family, as well as to allow us to have some fun! And once we’re done cutting down on all the delicious cookies, cakes, and sodas, it’s time to move on to another kind of treat – quizzes that wishful thinking!

Since this is the year of the rat (metal), let’s take a look at some of the male idols that were born in the year of the rat 24 (or 36) years ago, and just see which one they would get on well with you.

In addition, if you are not familiar with zodiacs, here is a little info:

There are 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, each cycle starting with the rat and ending with the pig. The new “animal” takes over the first of each Lunar New Year until the day before the following. The first in the Lunar New Year can fall anytime between mid-January and the end of February, and this changes from year to year. For the year 1996, the year of the (Fire) Rat started on February 18, 1996 and ended on February 6, 1997. Thus, some of the idols included here, while being born in 1997, are still considered to be born in the year of the rat.

Which male idol are you compatible with? And what do you expect most from this lunar new year? Let us know in the comments below!

Belinda_C wish everyone a very happy Lunar New Year! Discuss cookies, cakes and SEVENTEEN with her on Twitter!

How do you feel in this article?