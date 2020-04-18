R. Kelly asks to go out of prison again because of fears that he will get a coronavirus

R. Kelly asked to be released from prison for the second time, after a bail application was denied this month.

Kelly has been in jail without bond since last July after being arrested on 13 federal charges. He pleads not guilty to numerous charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, including racketeering and several charges of sexual assault and abuse.

Earlier this month, attorneys filed a motion asking the singer to be resigned because of concerns that he would contract a coronavirus. They claim that “the absolute likelihood is that he” will be infected with this deadly disease. “

This was denied by U.S. District Judge Anne Donnelly, who noted that there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases at the capital correctional center where he was being held.

“Although I do feel strongly about the defendant’s concern about COVID-19, he has not identified good cause to warrant his release,” Judge Donnelly wrote.

However, Kelly’s attorneys are again seeking to release him because of a concern with coronavirus because of the new outbreak in prison.

They say there are now six confirmed cases at the correctional center, and if he is not released, it is an “absolute probability” if he is not released.

Responding to Kelly’s attempts to escape if released, his attorneys said he would be “the most obvious and recognizable person on the streets of Chicago or anywhere else in the country” if he tries.

Prosecutors responded to the singer, arguing that this year alone he earned more than $ 200,000 in royalties and certainly has the means to escape the country.