r.-kelly-envisioned-to-enter-plea-to-current-indictment

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly is because of in federal court in Chicago Thursday and is expected to enter a “not responsible” plea to an up-to-date federal indictment.

The 13-depend indictment features sexual intercourse abuse allegations involving a new accuser and a number of counts of baby pornography.

The indictment states the accuser met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14- or 15-several years-aged. It claims Kelly engaged in sexual get hold of or sexual functions all over that time and a number of a long time in advance of she turned 18.

This arraignment is a prospect for prosecutors to provide further aspects about that new accuser and her allegations from Kelly. The listening to could also be a likelihood for the U.S. District Choose to force back the demo day which is set for April 27.

Kelly, 53, is dealing with fees in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage women. Kelly was arrested in July on intercourse charges and remains driving bars. He denies abusing any person.

The federal rates in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having intercourse with underage girls and of shelling out off likely witnesses in his 2008 demo – at which he was acquitted – to get them to transform their tales.

In December, he pleaded not responsible via a movie feed to extra costs in New York that he schemed to pay out for a phony ID for an unnamed feminine a day in advance of he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a key ceremony in 1994.

The Connected Press contributed to this report