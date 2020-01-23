R. Kelly girlfriend Joycelyn Savage rebukes her mother after the trial

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s friends, ignored her mother’s pleas to talk outside a courthouse in South Loop on Thursday.

Jonjelyn Savage – who initially told a Sun-Times reporter that she was Savage’s grandmother and refused to comment further – approached her daughter after she appeared in court on a domestic battery charge due to a fight between her and Azriel Clary, another woman who was romantically associated with Kelly.

When younger Savage walked out of Harrison and Jefferson courthouse, her mother grabbed her by the shoulder and said twice, “I need to talk to you.” Savage, who was on the phone, ignored her mother and quickly got into a car and drove away.

Savage pleaded not guilty earlier this month and is expected to appear in court on February 20.

Clary, who has since left Chicago, has broadcast a large part of the incident on her Instagram account.

The assistant state lawyer said she had recently been in contact with Clary’s family, although Clary was not in court on Thursday. In addition to her mother, other Savage family members were also present.

Savage, 24, is originally from Georgia and her family has said for years that they cannot contact her.

Gerald Griggs, the lawyer for Savage’s parents, confirmed to TMZ that the woman who approached Savage was her mother.

In an interview with Robin Roberts from CBS last year, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage said they had not seen their daughter for more than two years. They have repeatedly said that Kelly “brainwashed” her to stay with him.

Judge Megan Goldish approved a request to have Savage returned to the Trump Tower flat – where she once lived with Clary [22] and Kelly [53] – to retrieve part of her possessions.

Kelly is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown, while facing a litany of criminal charges in four jurisdictions in three states.

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, runs the Cook County domestic violence Thursday. Flight Rezin Garcia / Sun Times