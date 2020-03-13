R. Kelly Hit with New Federal Charge, Coercion and Transport of Minor

Breaking News

R. KellyThe scope of the legal issues is large enough … he has been hit by a number of new lawsuits by federal prosecutors in New York, and they include crimes against a minor.

According to legal documents – obtained by TMZ – Kelly was hit by a new charge related to 2 new alleged victims, one of whom was not yet 18 when he claimed he had sex with her. Kelly in 2015. The indictment, originally from the Eastern District of NY, included charges of coercion and sedition, forcing a minor and transportation on a minor state line.

The woman of the minor was listed as Jane Doe # 5, and she admitted that Kelly never told her she had herpes in their relationship. Jane Doe # 6 claims that she too was exposed to the virus because they did not protect sex.

In addition, Kelly was also hit with new charges of racketeering including allegations he used, “force, threat to force, bodily restraint and threats of physical restraint.”

Kelly staying behind bars in Illinois while he awaits trial, and maintains his innocence.

Recently, one of Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends, Azriel Clary, came out and accused the singer of brainwashing her and forcing her to publicly lie about their relationship when she was underage.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Clary watched a physical fight others Joycelyn Savage, another of Kelly’s girlfriends.

Recent federal criminal cases bring a total of 9 to New York and 13 to Illinois. He also has pending cases in the state of Illinois and Minnesota.