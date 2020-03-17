R. Kelly Kept From the Lawyers’ Conference on Coronavirus

exclusive

R. Kelly a man who has been trapped so far that coronavirus locks are on the rise – he can’t get to his lawyers … even if prison officials insist they are not personal.

Kelly’s legal team tried to find their client Thursday at MCC Chicago – where he is now behind bars – but we were told they were being barred from entering the correctional staff … and officials told them all of which were due to the COVID -19 blockade, leading to Chi-Town.

R. Kelly’s attorneys told us not only to look into his interests, but also to discuss legal strategies … something they all came together to discuss often, especially in the constant charges against the man. That all comes to a temporary halt, for now, it seems.

The last time R. Kelly confronted his lawyers was last week. All right then all began to cancel.

A rep told us by the Illinois Bureau of Prisons … jail staff have suspended visits for the next 30 days – but they seem to allow some legal proceedings in one case.

The rep says they have made their determination to avoid unnecessary jailing and so on. They say they know the importance of allowing inmates access to attorneys and try to get that done to the best of their ability.

Going back to R. Kelly … his team told us he was trying to work out a schedule to see the singer more often than what was outlined here. Neither was set in stone.

BTW, R. Kelly told us he could still call his lawyers from within the prison – but, obviously, that wasn’t as effective as an in-person sit-down.