R Kelly refused to set off after attempting to secure release from the coronavirus

New York Judge R. Kelly was denied probation after he tried to secure a temporary release because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (April 8), U.S. District Judge Anne Donnelly ruled that the singer should remain in custody at the metropolitan correctional facility in Chicago, Illinois, where he is now.

Kelly has been in jail without bond since last July after being arrested on 13 federal charges. He pleads not guilty to numerous charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, including racketeering and several charges of sexual assault and abuse.

Billboard reported that Kelly’s lawyers filed a motion last month demanding that the singer be held accountable for problems related to a coronavirus pandemic. However, this rejected Donnelly.

“Although I was confident in the defendant’s understandable anxiety about Covid-19, he did not find any compelling reasons for his release,” Judge Donnelly wrote, adding: “There are currently no confirmed Covid-19 cases in the ICC in Chicago . “

She added that the Bureau of Prisons had taken steps to ensure the safety of prisoners and that Kelly was not among the risk groups identified by the authorities.

Donnelly said: “The defendant is fifty-three years twelve years younger than the” adult adult “cohort identified by the CDC as at high risk for Covid-19.

“Although the defendant underwent surgery while incarcerated, he does not explain how his surgery history puts him at risk of serious illness.”

Daniele added that he was in custody because of “the risk that he would run away or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate future witnesses.”